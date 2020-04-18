Advertising
WATCH: Newport girls' school raising smiles in social media dance craze
Newport Girls' High School's senior netball players found a fun way to pass the time and keep spirits high by joining in an online dance trend.
School head Michael Scott challenged the girls to record themselves dancing to The Weeknd's chart-topping song Blinding Lights as people all over social media have been doing.
Their performances were edited together into a lighthearted video, which Mr Scott said was the school's tribute to the NHS.
He said: "During this period of lockdown, we all react in different ways. I firmly believe it is the school’s job to keep our community united and to inject some positivity at a such a difficult time.
"The videos we have produced hopefully go a small way to putting a smile on people’s faces at this difficult time.”
Advertising
Login or Register to comment