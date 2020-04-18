Menu

WATCH: Newport girls' school raising smiles in social media dance craze

By Rob Smith | Newport | Telford entertainment | Published:

Newport Girls' High School's senior netball players found a fun way to pass the time and keep spirits high by joining in an online dance trend.

A still from the netball team's video

School head Michael Scott challenged the girls to record themselves dancing to The Weeknd's chart-topping song Blinding Lights as people all over social media have been doing.

Their performances were edited together into a lighthearted video, which Mr Scott said was the school's tribute to the NHS.

He said: "During this period of lockdown, we all react in different ways. I firmly believe it is the school’s job to keep our community united and to inject some positivity at a such a difficult time.

"The videos we have produced hopefully go a small way to putting a smile on people’s faces at this difficult time.”

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

