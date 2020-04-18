WATCH: Newport girls' school raising smiles in social media dance craze

School head Michael Scott challenged the girls to record themselves dancing to The Weeknd's chart-topping song Blinding Lights as people all over social media have been doing.

Their performances were edited together into a lighthearted video, which Mr Scott said was the school's tribute to the NHS.

He said: "During this period of lockdown, we all react in different ways. I firmly believe it is the school’s job to keep our community united and to inject some positivity at a such a difficult time.

"The videos we have produced hopefully go a small way to putting a smile on people’s faces at this difficult time.”