Newport care home's proactive coronavirus approach paying off, says boss

The Rubens residential home at Pave Lane will finish its fifth week on lockdown this Friday, with visitors kept away since before the Prime Minister announced strict lockdown measures.

"I thought I was being a bit over-dramatic at the time but I think that proactive approach has worked well for us," said Mark Fuller, who has managed the Rubens for more than 14 years.

He normally lives in Wolverhampton but has relocated to a house adjoining the residential home to reduce travel time, take pressure off other staff and protect residents from exposure.

"Apart from staff we don't have anybody coming into the home. I need to protect the people I've got," he added.

"We're working closely with the district nurses and doctors, sharing information securely.

"It is about keeping people safe."

The home, owned by the United Care group, has 26 residents at present and none of them are symptomatic of coronavirus, he said.

Advertising

"We are clear as far as we know. We feel we don't have that problem," said Mr Fuller.

"We have got lots [of personal protective equipment (PPE)] because we are not using over and above the PPE we would normally use, because we haven't got anyone symptomatic."

He said the residents have supported the lockdown approach although it has been difficult for their families, who are staying in touch by phone as well as new WhatsApp and Facebook groups.

Critical

Advertising

On the subject of screening care home residents, he said that testing should be "more of a priority" in care homes where residents have been displaying symptoms.

Meanwhile, a Shropshire MP has said that using military resources is "critical" to ensure care homes across the region are prepared for coronavirus.

Philip Dunne was speaking after this week working with the 35 care homes in south Shropshire, helping to ensure they have contact with PPE providers.

This comes as the number of care homes where residents or staff have symptoms of Covid-19 rose to one in seven across the country, as of Easter Monday.

Despite many businesses capable of changing their production to PPE doing so, the widespread shortage continues, and many authorities are having to ration the amount given to care homes.

Mr Dunne said: "Mobilising military logistics to distribute available supplies to ensure the right equipment is in the right place is a critical part of this plan.

"I have been in touch with each of the care homes and the largest domiciliary care providers to ensure they are aware of the PPE hotlines and key points of contact within the Shropshire CCG and the Local Resilience Forum covering Shropshire."