Shropshire police team warns residents not to use sky lanterns to thank the NHS

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the sky lanterns pose a fire risk and result in unnecessary use of emergency resources.

People across Britain have taken to clapping for NHS and care workers at 8pm every Thursday but UK company Night Sky Lanterns has faced backlash for suggesting that people support the NHS by letting off their lanterns.

The company said that proceeds from sales would go to the NHS.

PC Lee Thomas from the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We know that everyone working in our hospitals, the wider NHS and care homes, and those carers working their socks off out in the community, are all overwhelmed by the support they are receiving.

“What we don’t want is any extra burden being placed on them by the accidental results of people releasing sky lanterns which are known to harm wildlife and the environment, and risk causing fires.

“They may be being released with the best of intentions, but once in the air, you can’t control where they float or where they come down, and that’s where the problems begin.

“The clapping is brilliant and shows solidarity, and it is getting that message of support across."

He also asked residents to be mindful of workers trying to rest in the evenings.

"Loud music, drums, car horns and the like might be an even more dramatic way of showing support, but I would ask people to remember there will be paramedics, nurses, doctors, carers, trying to get some sleep after working long and perhaps harrowing shifts so if anything can be done to avoid disturbing them, it would really be appreciated," he added.