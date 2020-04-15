Businessman delivers 310 Easter eggs around his village

Garry and Michelle Evans worked to ensure everyone in Woodseaves, between Newport and Stafford, had cause for an Easter smile by delivering a chocolate egg to every home in the village.

Director of local firm UK Commercial Roofing Ltd, Garry said he was keen to bring a smile to people's faces during the Covid-19 pandemic/

"We've lived in Woodseaves since 2005," he said. "We love it – it's our home. We just wanted to bring a smile to peoples faces in a difficult time."

Garry and Michelle Evans

Wanting to cater for every household in the village, Garry and Michelle prepared 310 Easter eggs that were wrapped and placed on the doorstep of each home.

"We delivered them on Saturday, dropping them on the doorstep so we had no contact with anyone," said Garry. "We wore gloves when bagging the eggs and during delivery."

Originally from Great Barr, Garry added how important he believes community spirit is during lockdown, and how Woodseaves residents had been pulling together.

310 eggs were packaged and delivered

"Community spirit is massively important at the moment, and gestures like this can help bring communities together," he said. "Everyone in the village seems to be supporting each other."

Having been overwhelmed with messages of thanks, Garry looks forward to a village celebration when lockdown is over.

"It'll be time for a great, big party," he added.