Yummy! It's giant egg surprise for lucky Cooper

The safer neighbour policing team has been encouraging families to create a poster for their windows saying 'Stay at Home' to remind residents to do their part to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Over the weekend the team distributed 800 treats to the homes of participants.

The poster competition winner was lucky six-year-old Cooper Nash, who attends Moorfield Primary School, in Wellington Road. His prize was a giant chocolate egg supplied by the competition sponsors.

Cooper was given a helping hand by his parents Sarah and Paul, brother Dayton, 16.

His mother Sarah says: "The whole family did it. Our neighbours added some hand prints while we observed social distancing.

"He loves the giant egg and will be sharing it with the family and we plan to drop some off at the neighbours who helped with hand prints too."

Pc Lee Thomas praised families for getting on board with the activity.

"We gave away 800 bags of sweets. It's been a really fantastic response from the community. It started off as just a small idea to involve children in the campaign to protect the NHS and we bought some sweets to give away.

Advertising

"Since then a couple of businesses have got in touch to supply more sweets and lots of Easter eggs for the prizes. So we decided to distribute the chocolate so that everyone has some for Easter and held back the Lego prize which will be the prize for a follow-up drawing competition.

"We will be announcing the details for the next competition shortly.

"It's been wonderful how it's taken off, we weren't expecting such a massive reaction. It's been great and a lot of hard work. We're still doing our regular duties in the area."

He also praised Be Bold Media, a Newport-based PR company and supermarket Waitrose & Partners, in Audley Avenue, for pitching in by providing the more sweets and chocolate eggs to distribute.