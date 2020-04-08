Plan to offer alpaca-rearing farm breaks near Newport

Melanie King has applied to Shropshire Council for permission to build a 'hobbit house' annexe at Pool House Cottage in Ellerton, between Market Drayton and Newport.

It would be made of recycled plastic and prefabricated so if permission is granted it could be installed within a week according to a statement by Robert and Melanie King.

The statement said that as well as the farming education elements, there would be opportunities for "art and craft weekends, yoga retreats et cetera".

The statement also said: "We would envisage that once guests arrive they would largely remain on site as they would be here for a specific purpose. We would therefore provide a range of food supplies et cetera for them to use during their stay, utilising home-grown or locally-sourced foodstuffs where possible.

"We would also provide a service to collect visitors from the nearest mainline station if required, along with their bikes et cetera for them to use once they are here. We do not anticipate significant use of guest vehicles during their stay."