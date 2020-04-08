Newport police thank children for 'stay home' posters with sweets

Children in Newport are encouraged to make their own posters or art featuring the Government's mantra 'stay home, save lives' and patrolling police officers will reward those who take part with a bag of sweets.

"The idea is to encourage the kids to be aware of what's going on," said Pc Lee Thomas.

"It's spreading that message – we need to stay home, save lives.

"We get it's hard for everyone at the moment having to stay indoors but for children it's worse. They're going to be really bored."

The campaign has been a roaring success last weekend, with more than 250 packets of sweets handed out to Newport children for their posters.

Be Bold Media, a Newport-based PR company, has pitched in by providing the police with more sweets to distribute.

You’re welcome! We know it’s hard for the little ones having to stay at home so we’re sure your sweetie deliveries are keeping spirits raised! Let us know if you need more #stayhomesavelives https://t.co/r8wh6qcrhT — Be Bold Media (@BeBoldPR) April 6, 2020

Next weekend there will even be an element of competition, with the officers judging the posters and rewarding the best one with a Lego police car set.

"It's something to make them smile," said Pc Thomas.

"And they will be telling the parents what to do, it will help spread the message."