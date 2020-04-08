Elderly and isolated of Newport given food packages

Beryl Palmer, 89, was one of those who had a package delivered by town council volunteers containing bread, fresh fruit and vegetables and even some flowers.

Mrs Palmer, who has not left her house in more than three weeks because of the coronavirus risk, said: "We have had two food parcels and I want to say thank you to them.

"They were all bagged up. There is bread, cauliflower, bananas, potatoes, blueberries and two lots of flowers.

"It is very much appreciated."

Newport's mayor Peter Scott said all of Newport Town Council had been involved with the project.

He said: "The food is from major outlets and supermarkets that would otherwise go to waste. We distribute bread, eggs, fruit, vegetables, flowers, cakes, biscuits et cetera to people who cannot get out easily due to age or self-isolation.

"I have a team of town councillors and volunteers and we work with Fiona and Heather of Food Share UK via the navy club [at Bellmans Yard].

"We use social distancing and protective equipment as we bag up. The room is set out so that only three people pack at any one time and then we deliver to addresses again taking great care with any potential contact.

"We do not deliver any food that is likely to cause a health issue and most is properly packed. Loose vegetables should of course be washed before use.

"Food Share UK help to distribute to hundreds of homes and prevent hundreds of tonnes of needless waste. It is a fantastic use of edible foodstuffs.

"Food Share UK were operating out of the navy club until the virus hit. My thanks to the navy club for allowing us free use of the building to pack the parcel donations.

"I have a list of needy people, we are also doing the elderly residential areas in rotation.

"I would like to thank all the local volunteers who have helped our community in this time of need. It is heartening to know so many people care about our residents' welfare.

"Newport Food Bank are also working very hard to supply those in need and those self-isolating. People in need can call 01952 811734."