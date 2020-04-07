Menu

Police frustration as Newport family flouts coronavirus lockdown to visit a BMX track

By Rob Smith | Newport | News | Published:

People are continuing to take their children to a popular Newport park despite warnings - even pulling down police tape to do it - according to a local police officer.

The skate park at Norbroom Park with fresh police tape

A member of the public reported seeing a man removing police tape from the gates to the BMX track at Norbroom Park on Sunday so that his two children could get in to play.

Pc Lee Thomas said his team is called there multiple times a day to move people on despite the coronavirus lockdown.

He said that the man and children had left by the time he arrived at the park on Sunday but that it is a problem spot.

The park sits off Vineyard Road near the town's canal and has a BMX track, basketball cage, goalposts and skate park.

Pc Thomas said that most people were following the government's advice to stay home and save lives but that the continued incidents at Norbroom Park were "very frustrating".

"People are ignoring the advice, all the play equipment is closed," he said.

"It happens more at Norbroom Park, I assume because it is a bit more secluded.

"We are called there numerous times a day."

He praised the reaction of most Newport residents who are taking the advice seriously.

"We had some resistance last week... people weren't too keen to heed the advice we were giving out," he added.

"Now people are a lot more on board, now the death toll is sadly rising,

"It's perhaps hitting home a little bit more."

Telford & Wrekin Council has closed its play parks and public toilets to try and reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Pc Thomas also advised people to avoid using public benches and other outdoor hard surfaces as a precaution.

"Because you can't see it, assume it is everywhere," he added.

"Assume the worst and hope for the best."

