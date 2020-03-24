Newport X-ray appeal paused at £110,000 due to coronavirus

Newport League of Friends X-ray Appeal chairman Dr Nick Tindal said they had currently raised £110,000 of their target, but that for now it was more important to treat patients and help people.

It comes as volunteers from the town continue to try and help those who need it to get food and prescription medication.

The Royal Voluntary Service Newport Helpline has had to suspend its regular work due to the pandemic, but bosses said it would continue to help where it could.

Dr Tindal said it had been fantastic to see the community come together during the appeal, and that he was sure the same would be happening throughout the coming weeks.

“We’ve made the decision to pause the Newport and District X-ray Appeal due to the current Covid19 pandemic," he said.

"The Newport League of Friends are partners in the appeal with Newport Rotary Lite, Wellington Rd and Linden Hall Surgeries, and it’s more important at this stage that we focus on treating and helping people.

“So far since we launched the appeal in September it’s been promised an amazing £110,000 towards the target of £150,000 – it's had fabulous support from many local individuals, groups, businesses and town and village councils. The support so far has been fantastic.

'Terrific'

“We’re very aware that this is a very difficult time both medically and economically for everyone including all our supporters. We’ve therefore decided to pause active fundraising and postpone key events that had been organised. But donations can still be made to the appeal, and I can be contacted through xrayappeal@gmail.com

“The community have been terrific at coming together for the appeal and we’re sure the same thing will happen during the pandemic, and we’ll all come together to support the more vulnerable members of our community.”

The fundraising appeal was launched to upgrade ageing X-ray equipment at the town's Wellington Road Surgery.

The upgraded equipment will still be based at the Cottage Care Centre off Upper Bar, but will be in line with state of the art digital technology being installed at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Elsewhere, the Royal Voluntary Service Newport Helpline has temporarily cancelled its work.

Diana Wright, of the group, said: "Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, Royal Voluntary Service Newport Helpline has had to suspend its service until further notice.

"However, if you are self-isolating and unable to get in essential food or prescription items, please telephone 01952 811561, leave your name and contact number and we will do our best to find a volunteer to help you. Keep safe and well."