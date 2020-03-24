Shropshire County Show and Newport Show cancelled due to coronavirus

The Shropshire County Show – which was due to mark its 145th anniversary this year and take place on May 23 at the Greenhous West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury – will next be held in May 2021, organisers have announced.

Meanwhile, the Newport Show, which attracted more than 14,000 people last year and was due to take place on July 11, will now be held on July 10, 2021.

Ian Bebbington, chief executive officer at the West Mid Showground, said: “We have been monitoring the situation daily ever since restrictions were first announced due to the coronavirus pandemic, and trustees decided this week that a decision to next host the show in May 2021 should be taken.

“We will now concentrate our efforts on ensuring the event next year is one that will provide a day that everyone can remember for a long time – we feel it will be needed.

“It has been a truly sad time for us in 2020 with the severe flooding and now the cancellation of the events but we are inspired by the people of Shropshire and their determination to be there for us through thick and thin, and continue to support us all the way.”

John Gough, president of Newport Show, said "Shows like ours provide a valuable social, economic and cultural event in the local area but the risks are too great to hold it this year.

"The show committee takes great pride in organising a high quality and entertaining day and although we discussed postponing or holding a different scale of event, the decision was that there are still too many unknown factors to make these feasible options at this time.

"This will be a difficult period financially for the people, businesses and organisations that support our event as well as for the society. We will be in contact shortly with all traders, competitors and suppliers, so please bear with us whilst we organise procedures in the days ahead. On-line ticket purchasers will receive a full refund shortly.

“It’s very sad to not be holding the event this year but as one of many farmers on the organising committee our focus at this critical time is to concentrate on producing food to feed and support the nation.

“Stay safe, take care of your loved ones and your community and we look forward to welcoming you back to Newport Show on Saturday 10 July 2021.”