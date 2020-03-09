Menu

Lorry and two cars in serious crash near Newport

By Rob Smith | Newport | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A stretch of a major road near Newport is closed after a serious crash involving a lorry and two cars.

The A41 is shut between the A518 and A519 access roundabouts after the crash at about 7.20pm.

Drivers are advised to find an alternative route while emergency services are on the scene.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that ambulances attended but that there were no people trapped in their vehicles.

Firefighters made the vehicles safe using their equipment.

