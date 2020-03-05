Pair shed the lbs to raise £s for Newport charities

Councillor 'Porky' Peter Scott and 'Colossal' Carl Dixon took on a diet with a difference – competing in a Biggest Loser competition to raise money for two local charities.

Councillor Scott, who is the town's mayor, lost 24lbs as part of the challenge, which started at the beginning of January. Mr Dixon lost 14lbs.

"With your help we raised an amazing total of £3,188," Councillor Scott said.

"It's been a blast, with loads of banter and goodwill over these eight weeks. Carl and I thank you all from the bottom of our hearts."

The money will be split between Newport foodbank and the Newport X-ray machine appeal.

The pair had aimed to raise £1,000 from their efforts, and managed to collect that from online crowdfunding alone. More than 40 people donated via the JustGiving website.

The X-ray appeal was launched to upgrade ageing equipment at the town's Wellington Road Surgery.

The upgraded equipment will still be based at the Cottage Care Centre off Upper Bar, but will be in line with state of the art digital technology being installed at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

For more information about the food bank visit the Newport Shropshire Foodbank Facebook page.