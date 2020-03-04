Councillor's plea to Veteran's Minister over Newport Combat Stress base

Councillor Janke said part of the complex should be let to the Veteran's Respite Centre, a charity run by former Combat Stress clients.

It comes after mental health charity Combat Stress announced it was leaving its Audley Court premises.

In his letter Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer, Councillor Janke said: "As you will be aware, due to considerable financial difficulties at the charity Combat Stress, this facility has remained closed, and the vital respite and outpatient therapy work diminished. Recent news suggests this facility will now remain closed indefinitely, meaning the access to respite care once on offer for those in Shropshire and the surrounding counties, is all but halted for the foreseeable future. A great shame indeed.

"You may or may not be aware of the Veteran Respite Centre (VRC) charity, spearheaded by retired army Cpl Pete Neal. Last year, discussions took place between the charity and Combat Stress, about the VRC renting at least half of the respite facility at Audley Court in order to use the space to provide respite care and group session therapy to veterans suffering with PTSD and other mental health issues. However, Combat Stress regrettably did not proceed further due to 'complications'.

"This fantastic charity is quite literally on stand-by and ready to go, but the VRC is not in a position to purchase the facility nor to lease the entire building at current market rates. This is where I hope the Government may be able to help out. I believe the Government should consider purchasing this facility and letting a proportion of it to the VRC in order to provide services to the many veterans across the Midlands waiting for such services."

Councillor Janke said allowing the VRC to use the premises would be an incredible achievement.

He wrote: "Acquiring the Combat Stress building in Newport, Shropshire, is too good an opportunity to pass up. This facility is a ready-made, state of the art building for veterans with mental health care needs, with a dedicated charity lined up to provide services to veterans.

"This would be an incredible achievement, not least for the men and women who have sacrificed so much for their country and continue to do so long after they have left HM Armed Forces.

"I, and many veterans like me, would deeply appreciate you considering this matter with the upmost seriousness."

Veterans who had used the services at Audley Court marched through the streets in protest when residential treatment at the base was cancelled.

In the years since, veterans have tried to run their own respite centre, but have struggled to find a home after being told they would not be able to access unused space at Audley Court.

The Veterans' Respite Centre charity was forced to put out a final call for help earlier this year, asking anybody who has land to reach out.