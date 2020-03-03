Driver arrested after car lands upside down in Newport canal lock

The driver was not hurt despite the red car ending up upside down in Newport's canal in the pitch black around midnight on Monday.

Police said the driver was taken into custody to be charged with drink driving once they sobered up.

Currently helping @TelfordCops and @ShropshireFRS. Drink driver reverses into canal. Upside down. Driver not hurt, and currently in custody & to be charged when sober. Oz21 2938 / 2568 #saferroads #fatalfour #offtocourt #drinkdrive pic.twitter.com/Jz8dSB3SyN — OPU Shropshire (@OPUShropshire) March 3, 2020

Two fire appliances were sent from Newport and Wellington. Crews removed the vehicle from the canal lock.