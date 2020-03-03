Advertising
Driver arrested after car lands upside down in Newport canal lock
A car ended up upside down in a Shropshire canal lock after a suspected drink-driver reversed it into the water late at night..
The driver was not hurt despite the red car ending up upside down in Newport's canal in the pitch black around midnight on Monday.
Police said the driver was taken into custody to be charged with drink driving once they sobered up.
Two fire appliances were sent from Newport and Wellington. Crews removed the vehicle from the canal lock.
