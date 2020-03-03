Menu

Advertising

Driver arrested after car lands upside down in Newport canal lock

By Rob Smith | Newport | News | Published:

A car ended up upside down in a Shropshire canal lock after a suspected drink-driver reversed it into the water late at night..

The car in the canal. Picture: @OPUShropshire

The driver was not hurt despite the red car ending up upside down in Newport's canal in the pitch black around midnight on Monday.

Police said the driver was taken into custody to be charged with drink driving once they sobered up.

Two fire appliances were sent from Newport and Wellington. Crews removed the vehicle from the canal lock.

Newport Telford Local Hubs News Crime Transport
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News