Half of Newport's historic market to re-open as bar

Newport Market and Trading Company were granted permission to change the use of the 150-year-old grade II listed Stafford Street building.

The proposal, green-lit by Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department attracted three objection letters from members of the public and one from a neighbouring business, raising concerns including noise, disruption and traffic and questioning the need for another bar in the town.

Newport Town Council said it had no objection in principal but raised concern noise from the bar and smells from its kitchen. Planning conditions enforce 11pm last orders on weekdays, extending to midnight on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

A design statement, submitted by Silk Sharples Jennings Surveyors on behalf of Newport Market and Trading Company, said it proposed internal alterations to the section known as “Lower Market” to provide “welfare facilities, a kitchen with storage areas above and fixtures such as a new bar”. The applicant and the incoming tenant “wish to preserve as much of the original building as possible, as its original form, character and style are what makes this property unique”, it added.

The hall, which “has had a multitude of users throughout the years”, originally comprised two units, Upper Market and Lower Market, but these were combined in 1992.

“For some years now, this layout has been deemed excessive for its use and has recently been subdivided back into its original form with the intent of making the market more viable, operating from just the Upper building.

“This has now released the Lower Market to find a new tenant, hence the submission of this application.”

Newport Town Council’s consultation response said it has “no objection to the principal” of converting Lower Market into a bar.

“However, consideration must be given to the existing neighbours and the impact on the residential amenities of the nearby and immediately adjacent established housing developments at Market Mews and Butter Cross Court, with particular emphasis on the opening and trading hours and any use of music,” it continued.

“Concern is also raised as to use of an extraction fan and the impact of noise and odour for residents and existing business.”

The planning statement proposed locating an extractor fan within an existing ventilation grille at the Rope Walk side of the building. The town council asked for reassurance “that there will be no detrimental alteration to the appearance of this historic building”.