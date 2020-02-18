Newport greengrocer stall opens an extra day thanks to grassroots campaign

Newport's indoor market runs every Friday and Saturday.

Previously, the market only had a fruit and vegetable stall on Fridays, to the disappointment of regular shopper Sue Robson.

When the market hall near the High Street was refurbished last year she hoped the stall would be open on Saturdays too, but it remained open only on Fridays.

Sue Robson said: "I work during the week and I want to be able to buy fresh, local produce from a local supplier.

"I love the market and want to support it, but like everyone I need to be able to buy as much of my weekly provisions and garden supplies in one place, the market and its local traders, not out of town supermarkets."

She started to leave notes and even started a petition asking the stall holder to consider opening on Saturdays but to no avail.

Meanwhile, Dimitar Marinov of Box of Goodness regularly hosts a thriving fresh fruit and vegetable stall at the Princess Royal Hospital.

He heard via Eunice Blackmore, Mrs Robson's mother, who volunteers at the hospital, about the Saturday slot at Newport's market and so he contacted the market management team.

Discussions were fruitful, and Mr Marinov is now running the stall in the market on both Fridays and Saturdays.

He said: "I’m so pleased to be able to offer a fresh fruit and vegetable service in Newport market. I’m the only retailer of my kind in the whole town centre.

"I’ve been made very welcome and as time goes by, I hope to build a loyal and happy local customer base."

Mrs Robson said: "I am so delighted that a bit of networking has resulted in the stall being reassigned to a stall holder who will trade on both days that the market is open.

"I will be buying my fruit and vegetables there every week and I hope more people will support our local market on Saturdays too.

"This should also benefit the other market traders, like the butchers, because people like myself are now able to do our full weekly food shop in the market without resorting to the supermarkets."