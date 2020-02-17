Menu

Forklift on fire near Newport

By Charlotte Bentley | Newport | News | Published:

Fire crews were called to a forklift on fire at a property near Newport.

Picture: @SFRS_MDrayton

Picture: @SFRS_MDrayton

Market Drayton and Newport fire crews attended a scene in Ellerton where a Manitou forklift was on fire in the open at a property.

The vehicle was fully involved in fire when crews arrived and they used two hose reel jest to extinguish the fire at around 10am this morning.

Market Drayton fire station said there were no casualties.

