Forklift on fire near Newport
Fire crews were called to a forklift on fire at a property near Newport.
Market Drayton and Newport fire crews attended a scene in Ellerton where a Manitou forklift was on fire in the open at a property.
The vehicle was fully involved in fire when crews arrived and they used two hose reel jest to extinguish the fire at around 10am this morning.
Market Drayton fire station said there were no casualties.
