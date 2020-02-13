Newport crafters in spotlight at fair

The fair at the St Nicholas Church parish rooms on March 21 will include 16 crafters with varied goods including chocolate and homemade cushions.

There will be tea, coffee and hot chocolate available for purchase on the day, between 10am and 4pm.

Organiser Samantha Gripton hopes to organise a similar fair every month or two months.

She said: "I have had a lot of interest from local crafters as there isn’t anything available for crafters within the area to exhibit and sell their crafts.

"There will be 16 crafters on the day with a variety to suit everyone, from hand-poured natural soy wax candles, reclaimed wood crafts, resin jewellery, homemade jewellery, Usborne books, stone craft, homewear, a chocolatier, Newport's very own vintage pop-up cake stall, homemade cushions and bunting, homemade bags using recycled fabrics and so on.

"These crafters have been carefully selected from a huge interest, to assure that there are no two stalls the same, creating a better shopping experience for customers with a modern approach on a typical craft fayre."

To learn more, phone 07791 170636.