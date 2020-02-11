Menu

Delays after crash near Newport roundabout

By Rory Smith | Newport | News | Published:

Motorists suffered delays after a crash near a roundabout in Newport.

Emergency services attended the incident at Stafford Road roundabout near Mere Park Garden Centre at about 8.30am today.

The crash caused queuing traffic on the A518 and A41.

West Mercia Police was in attendance.

Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted: "Delays on A518/A41 at Stafford Road roundabout next to Mere Park Garden Centre due to RTC @TelfordCops in attendance."

