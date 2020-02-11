Child escapes after being grabbed by arm in Newport

The Moorfield Primary School Year 6 pupil got away and ran home after being grabbed on the arm in Boughey Road, Newport.

The incident was described in a note sent out by the school on Monday afternoon.

It said: "The pupil managed to pull herself away and ran home. She said that it all happened very quickly and she didn't have a full description but she described the man as old.

"Mum has phoned 101."

Newport's police safer neighbourhood team investigated and today a statement was issued which said: "A significant number of enquiries have been made by police since the matter was brought to our attention and we are confident no further action is required to be taken by officers."

It said that Police Community Support Officers patrolled the Boughey Road and Wellington Road areas to address the concerns of parents and carers.