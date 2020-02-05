Veteran and councillor 'heartbroken' that mental health charity is leaving Newport

He said the Government should buy the charity’s base in Audley Court and use it to offer care for those who put their lives on the line in service of their country.

His comments come after it was revealed that the mental health charity would be moving out of Newport. The charity says its premises in the town are no longer suitable and that it was trying to find a more “cost-effective” location.

Residential treatment was offered at Audley Court until 2017, when cuts to Combat Stress’s funding forced it to scale back its service.

Councillor Janke, a town and borough council member, said: “At a time when we are seeing an increase in veterans taking their own lives, it breaks my heart to see vital respite facilities become even more difficult to access.

“Combat Stress at Audley Court is a purpose-built, ready-to-go facility that has been left empty for far too long, despite the fantastic efforts of Pete Neale and members of the Veteran Respite Centre charity to rent part of this building from Combat Stress to continue some respite care.

Thomas Janke

“As an Iraq war veteran myself, I have had the pleasure of attending some of the group sessions at Audley Court and can testify to how incredibly important they are to those suffering with PTSD and other mental health issues.

“I would love to see this Government purchase this facility and offer the vital care our war heroes desperately deserve. It is the very least we can do for those who’ve put their lives on the line for Queen and country.”

Advertising

Dr Felix Davies, director of operations at Combat Stress, said: “We have delivered a range of community services from the site but, with a large part of it going unused, it has become increasingly clear the premises are no longer suitable.

"We have made the decision to move – although no date has been set – and are exploring the options to deliver our services to veterans from a more cost-effective location in the central region.

"Once we have chosen new premises, we will be in touch with our veterans and partners to let them know.

"We remain committed to being there for everyone who needs us.”