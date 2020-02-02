'Spud you believe it?': Hundreds turn out for Shropshire Potato Day

Hundreds turned out for this year's Shropshire Potato Day at Harper Adams University, cementing its place as one of the biggest events of its type in the Midlands.

There were 110 types of potato seeds, as well as onions, beans, peas, flowers and more, and people came out in crowds to support it.

It is also a chance for people to check out local food dealers, or for youngsters to paint their very own potato.

It is the eighth time the event has been held and was organised by husband and wife team Gerrol and Alison Jalving

"It's mad - as usual," Mr Jalving said. "It's a lot of work to put it together, but it's worth it when you see all those people coming in for one purpose: potatoes and other gardening related stuff.

"You've got young, old and everything in between. There were loads of kids here. It's a special group of people."

Organisers won't know right away if it's their busiest event yet, but said they were happy with how well it had done.

It was the culmination of several months of work. Organising starts at the end of November, but the real effort starts in the weeks leading up to the event.

"You've got your health and safety, your risk assessments," Mr Jalving said. "You also get people dropping out, people wanting to get involved.

"But when you first see that queue, you know people want to come here. That's nice – I'm organising something people actually want to come to."

Harper Adams University is the perfect location for the event, Mr Jalving said.

"They have the size of room that we want – the alternative is village halls or sports halls," he said. "This is a lovely space, Harper Adams are absolutely fantastic in regards to facilitating us. It just works."

Mr Jalving said the event has quadrupled since it was first organised.

"We started off in one room with just potatoes," he said. "Now we have seeds, there's education things. It's like walking into a catalogue – there's everything you need. The range we have is vast.

"It will be back next year. We had 110 seeds this year and 150 last year. We've like to be back up to 150 next year.

"We ordered them, but sometimes they don't turn up or we send them back. Some just don't have the quality that we want to sell. If I don't like a seed it's going back."

Shropshire Potato Day will return on February 7, 2021.