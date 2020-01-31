Menu

Dream job as Shropshire university calls for lamb taste testers

By Mat Growcott | Newport | News | Published:

It's a dream job for foodies who love lamb, and dozens of volunteers are going to get the chance to try it.

Harper Adams University is looking for people to join its trial project, which is about understanding more about Welsh lamb meat quality.

The consumer taste event will take place on February 18, 19 and 20, with three sessions each night. Sessions will run from 5pm, 6.30pm and 8pm.

Tasters will be offered different cuts of meat to find out which they like the most.

The trial is open to students and staff at Harper Adams, as well as members of the general public.

Those that wish to get involved can email tasting@harper-adams.ac.uk

Alternatively call 01952 815004.

