Newport mayor: Bylaws needed to protect sports pitches from dog mess

Councillor Peter Scott, mayor of Newport, said he was trying to get Telford & Wrekin Council to keep dogs on leads around sports pitches.

He said dog owners were not acting responsibly, and so a solution to the problem needed to be enforced by the council.

His comments come after players at Newport Rugby Club said they are facing a massive health risk because of dog owners who refuse to pick up after their animals.

The club has had to delay games while volunteers check the pitch for dog mess, and said it would no longer allow its facilities to be used as a toilet for animals.

Councillor Scott said: "I am trying to get Telford & Wrekin Council to look at a bylaw to keep dogs on leads and off sports pitches such as Shuker Fields.

"I get a lot of complaints about dog poo on the pitches and Nova United and Newport Town are always having to clear it before a game.

"It seems that some dog owners are not responsible enough so I feel a bylaw is needed."

It comes after a player at Newport Rugby Club was sent to hospital for six days and needed emergency surgery to save his foot after a small cut became infected because of contact with dog mess.

Advertising

Steve Murphy, president of the club, put out an open message earlier this year asking for pet owners to be more careful.

He said: "We are all volunteers and our time is better spent on encouraging sport than having to inspect the pitches and pick up dog dirt because the owners can’t be bothered to do so. This has resulted in us having to delay matches."

Dog mess can lead to toxocariasis caused by roundworm parasites and young children are at the greatest risk.

Mr Murphy said: "Dog owners should be aware of these problems and make sure they clean up after their animals – it is the least we can expect."