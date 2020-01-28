Teenager fined and his off-road motorbike destroyed by police after riding around Newport

Brad Edwards, 18, was found on Shuker Close by members of Newport and Donnington Safer Neighbourhood Teams after complaints from local residents about a green and white Kawasaki off-road motorbike being ridden around the town.

Officers seized the bike under powers given them to deal with vehicles being ridden on public roads without insurance.

Edwards, of Walton Road, Wednesbury, pleaded guilty when he appeared before Magistrates in Worcester on January 9 following the incident which occurred in Newport on June 30, 2019.

PC Lee Thomas, from the Newport team, said: “Over the summer, we had received a number of complaints of anti-social behaviour by youths on off road and pit bikes riding around Newport.

“With the help of colleagues from the Safer Neighbourhood Team at Donnington we pooled a lot of resources into addressing the issue and this outcome is just one part of the success we were able to achieve.

“It’s worthy of note that after this bike was seized, word clearly got around very quickly and instances of similar activity dropped off overnight.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who came forward with CCTV footage of the offences which was instrumental in us being able to get this matter before the courts.”

Edwards was fined £350 for riding without insurance, £116 for not displaying L plates, a total of £85 costs, given six penalty points, and his motorbike was scrapped.