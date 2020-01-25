Rubbish dumped on country lane near Newport

The fly-tip was spotted in Longford Road in Newport by Councillor Thomas Janke, who represents Newport South & East on Telford & Wrekin Council.

He has called on members of the public to help remove the rubbish, which is on private land.

Councillor Janke said: “We are seeing more and more cases of unacceptable fly-tipping locally across the borough.

"Not only does this spoil the beautiful communities we enjoy, but is also a huge detriment to the wildlife end wider eco-system”.

Rubbish dumped on Longford Road in Newport

“I would encourage those who think it is acceptable to dump their waste like this to think about the impact on the immediate environment and the costs involved to the local authority who have to investigate and clean this up.

"I would also discourage those thinking of saving a few pennies by using unlicensed 'man with a van' waste disposal services advertised on social media to seriously think about what happens to the waste once it’s left their homes or business.

"We have excellent recycling centres in our borough with easy access. There is no excuse whatsoever to fly-tip and ruin the beautiful green spaces that some take for granted – lazy attitudes must change and cost effective solutions found to stop this happening in future.

“In some cases, fly-tipping is found on privately owned land where local authorities have no responsibility to clean up this awful mess – I am hoping the local community will step up and help get this shifted to Horton Wood recycling centre."