Search for black BMW seen driving wrong way down Newport road

By Mat Growcott | Newport | Crime | Published:

Officers are searching for the owner of a black BMW who is believed to have been seen driving the wrong way down a Newport road.

The car, a BMW 1 series which has a partial registration of YJ07, failed to stop for police after it was seen driving the wrong way down the one-way road.

Now officers are turning to members of the public to help track down the owner of the vehicle.

Police in Newport tweeted: "A black BMW 1 series, part reg YJ07 failed to stop for PC Thomas from our team earlier today having been seen driven the wrong way along New Street.

"If you know who this car belongs to please call."

Anybody with information is asked to call officers on 101, citing reference number 331S-230120.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Mat Growcott

Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

