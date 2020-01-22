Newport speed force ready to get up and running

At least six residents have signed up to the Safer Roads Partnership's Community Speed Watch programme (CSW), so that they can help police monitor speeds.

The first volunteers will receive their training in the coming weeks. Hand-held speed detection devices are funded by the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner.

A statement from West Mercia Police said: "Community Speed Watch schemes are coordinated by the Safer Roads team but managed and run by volunteers in the community. The scheme enables local people to take an active role in road safety and make their community safer.

"The aim of CSW is not to catch as many speeding drivers as possible. It aims to encourage motorists to drive at a safe and appropriate speed, reduce speed in areas of concern, re-educate drivers about the dangers of speeding and address concerns from local residents about vehicles speeding through their neighbourhood.

"At specified safe locations, volunteers monitor the speed of passing vehicles with a hand-held speed detection device. Offending vehicles' details are recorded on a log sheet and warning letters are sent to the registered keepers with advice on safer driving.

"Schemes are evaluated to ensure they are having a positive impact on vehicle speed, driver behaviour and community reassurance."

The Newport scheme can get off the ground now that six volunteers have signed up. Speed checks have to be carried out by three people at a time.

Volunteers must be aged 18 or over, and will only be accepted onto a scheme once appropriate checks have been carried out. Anyone hoping to volunteer must be able to make a regular commitment to carry out activity and must adhere to the scheme's safety rules at all times.

They will be trained in how to use the equipment as well as health and safety requirements.