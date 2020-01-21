Man dies after being hit by car in Newport

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had been called to an incident in Salters Lane, Newport, at 5.32pm on Monday.

Police have also confirmed they are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

The man, in his 50s, suffered fatal head injuries and died at the scene.

Sergeant Marc Whild said: “We’re carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances around the collision which has sadly seen a man lose his life and our thoughts are with his family at this awful time.”

A spokesman for the ambulance service said they had responded to reports of a "collision involving a car and a pedestrian".

An off-duty paramedic went to the injured man's aid, and treated him until the ambulance arrived.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “An off-duty paramedic, who came across the incident, was first on scene and began administering emergency treatment to the man until ambulance colleagues arrived.

"The pedestrian, a man, was in a critical condition, and received advanced trauma care from the team of ambulance staff.

Advertising

"Sadly, despite their best efforts nothing could be done to save him, and he was confirmed dead on scene a short time later."

Any witnesses can contact Sergeant 3231 Marc Whild on 101 ext 5785 or online at www.westmercia.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/contact-us/id-like-to-contact-an-officer-or-member-of-police-staff.