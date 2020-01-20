Advertising
'Serious' crash closes Newport road
Motorists have been warned to avoid a Newport road after a serious crash.
Police shut Salters Lane at about 7pm tonight, and warned that it would be shut for some time.
They tweeted: "Salters Lane will be closed for some time.
"Please use alternative route via High St, Wellington Rd, Boughey Rd, Longford Rd and vice versa."
West Midlands Ambulance Service were also on the scene.
Traffic was slow in the area due to the crash.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.