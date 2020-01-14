Choir raises £1,200 for Newport X-ray appeal

Sing4Fun organised the concert before Christmas under conductor Dale Kynaston, and appeal chairman Dr Nick Tindall said he was delighted with the result.

The money will go towards the appeal, which is aiming to upgrade ageing X-ray equipment at the town's Wellington Road Surgery.

The upgraded equipment will still be based at the Cottage Care Centre off Upper Bar, but will be in line with state-of-the-art digital technology being installed at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Dr Tindall said “What a great result. Thank you to Dale Kynaston and the Sing4fun choir – they’ve hit all the right notes for the appeal.

"They organised a super concert before Christmas which was kind in itself, and now they’ve given the Newport League of Friends X-ray appeal an amazing £1,200 – we’re delighted.

“We’re really grateful to them, it will definitely help. It’s also a great example of the Newport community stepping up to help keep and improve this really important service.

"The Newport League of Friends have come together with Newport Rotary Lite, Wellington Rd Surgery and Linden Hall Surgery to make a success of this appeal, and it’s a real joy to see community clubs helping – it’s typical of Newport.

Super

Advertising

“And something like a great concert is a real win-win. Lots of people enjoyed an evening of great music from a super choir, and raised funds for the appeal at the same time.”

Dr Tindall said more than 1,600 people would benefit from the improved X-ray machine.

“I think this shows people are recognising how important the appeal is – if we don’t raise £150,000 we’ll lose Newport’s X Ray facility, and over 1,600 elderly people, young parents, or those being cared at home in Newport and the villages will have to go to Telford or Shrewsbury," he said.

"If we succeed we’ll have a really up-to-date digital machine which means GPs at both Wellington Road and Linden Hall will get results direct to their screens as well as to Princess Royal and Royal Shrewsbury hospitals. Results will be quicker and they’ll be able to do more for Newport and the villages.

“Thanks again to Dale and the Sing4fun choir. If anyone else would like help the Newport League of Friends X Ray Appeal – please do."

Anybody interested in getting involved can email Dr Tindall at xrayappeal@gmail.com