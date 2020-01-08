Menu

Advertising

Crash partially closes A518 near Newport

By Mat Growcott | Newport | News | Published:

Part of the busy A518 near Newport could be shut for up to two hours after a crash.

There are reports of an accident and oil spillage on the A518 Wellington Road at Limekiln Lane, near Newport.

Telford & Wrekin Council warned drivers to find alternative routes.

The council tweeted: "We are aware of an incident on the A518 Wellington Road which has closed the Northbound carriageway, between Redhouse roundabout and Pitchcroft roundabout.

"Please use alternative routes, it is anticipated the road will be fully reopened within two hours."

Newport Telford Local Hubs News Transport
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News