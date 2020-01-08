Crash partially closes A518 near Newport

There are reports of an accident and oil spillage on the A518 Wellington Road at Limekiln Lane, near Newport.

Telford & Wrekin Council warned drivers to find alternative routes.

We are aware of an incident on the A518 Wellington Road which has closed the Northbound carriageway, between Redhouse Rbt and Pitchcroft Rbt. Please use alternative routes, it is anticipated the road will be fully reopened within 2hrs. https://t.co/WrWUpq4lpF — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) January 8, 2020

The council tweeted: "We are aware of an incident on the A518 Wellington Road which has closed the Northbound carriageway, between Redhouse roundabout and Pitchcroft roundabout.

"Please use alternative routes, it is anticipated the road will be fully reopened within two hours."