Crash partially closes A518 near Newport
Part of the busy A518 near Newport could be shut for up to two hours after a crash.
There are reports of an accident and oil spillage on the A518 Wellington Road at Limekiln Lane, near Newport.
Telford & Wrekin Council warned drivers to find alternative routes.
The council tweeted: "We are aware of an incident on the A518 Wellington Road which has closed the Northbound carriageway, between Redhouse roundabout and Pitchcroft roundabout.
"Please use alternative routes, it is anticipated the road will be fully reopened within two hours."
