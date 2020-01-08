Competition for young musicians in Newport taking entries

Singers and instrumentalists are being invited to enter the contest, which is run locally by Newport Rotary Lite.

The national Rotary competition runs every year, and numbers applying from Newport have increased every year.

Martyn Dean, Newport Rotary Lite youth lead, said “Newport has got such a fabulous and well supported music culture, this competition has proved a real hit here in previous years.

"We always support this competition because it fits with what young people in the town and villages are in to, and it’s such a good learning opportunity to be able to play in front of experienced, supportive judges.

"Feedback from previous years’ participants has always been really positive so it’s worth us running it for the town.

“Participants need to be able to play two contrasting pieces within a 10-minute programme. They can be instrumentalists or vocalists and sing or play in any style. They need to be in full-time education and no older than 17 years old on August 31.

"It’s a great opportunity for musicians of all levels.

“They can enter themselves, or go through their school or music teacher if they have one. All they need to do is e mail me or give me a ring by January 20.

"The competition itself will be at Cosy Hall on January 25 at 2pm. The overall winning vocalist and instrumentalist will go through to the Shropshire, Staffordshire and Black Country final at Wolverhampton Music School – and they might even get in to the national final.

“This is a real chance for a local pupil to stretch themselves musically in a supportive atmosphere, and they might even win a prize too. Give it a try.”

To get involved, email Mr Dean at md@penrhos1.plus.com or call 07941 885127.