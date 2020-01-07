Warning to parents after teenagers caught climbing on scaffolding at Newport hotel

Parents have been warned to talk with their children about the dangers of building sites after the two youngsters were spotted climbing around the Royal Victoria Hotel. The pair were spotted yesterday afternoon.

Police in Newport tweeted: "Two young teenagers have been dealt with after climbing on the scaffolding at the Royal Vic.

"Clearly this is not a safe thing to do - parents/carers, please warn your children of the dangers."

Clearly this is not a safe thing to do - parents/carers, please warn your children of the dangers — Newport SNT (@NewportCops) January 6, 2020

Work on the Royal Victoria Hotel and surrounding area began again in October after more than nine months of delays.

Development on the site came to a standstill in January when Amicus Finance, which were funding the project, went into administration along with Hawk Plant, the building company.

Work has now restarted on the old car park where 21 two and three bedroom town houses are being built. The homes are now being funded by Telford & Wrekin Council and The Wrekin Housing Trust.