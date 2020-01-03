Fighting the flab: Newport mayor's weigh-in ahead of diet for charity

Newport Mayor Councillor Peter Scott and resident Carl Dixon will be going on a diet with a difference over the next couple of months, competing in a Biggest Loser competition to raise money for charity.

The pair will each be trying to lose the most weight over the next two months with the hopes of raising £1,000 for the Newport food bank and the Newport X-ray appeal.

In just the first few day of fundraising, 12 supporters have already donated £300 for the cause. The pair have until March 1 to reach their target.

The official weigh-in took place on Wednesday, with Councillor Scott coming in at 16st and nearly five pounds. Mr Dixon weighted 20 stone and nearly four pounds.

Councillor Scott said: "Me and local legend Carl Dixon are doing a charity weight loss challenge for my mayor’s charities – Newport Food Bank and League of Friends X-ray department from January 1 to March 1 for the Biggest Loser Trophy.

"It's downhill from now until March 1st. Please donate to the charities to incentivise us.

"We are encouraging anyone who wants to to lose weight alongside us."

Those wishing to donate can go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/peter-scott-1

Some of the money raised will go to the X-ray appeal, which is aiming to upgrade ageing X-ray equipment at the town's Wellington Road Surgery.

The upgraded equipment will still be based at the Cottage Care Centre off Upper Bar, but will be in line with state of the art digital technology being installed at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.