Shropshire Slimming World leaders meet Alan Carr

Mr Carr co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

Deborah Murdoch, who runs a Slimming World group at Newport Cricket Club once a week, was one of the group leaders from Shropshire delighted to have a chance to meet the famous comedian.

"The members at our group make me burst with pride," she said. "Not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have improved their health and completely changed their lives too.

“For many people, taking that first step into a Slimming World group takes a huge amount of courage. But they’re always certain of a warm welcome and introduction to our fabulously flexible eating plan which means you’re never hungry while you’re losing weight.

"And when you join a group and stay each week members support each other with motivation, tips and ideas, cheering each other on and boosting each other to face any challenges."

Slimming World consultants Deborah Murdoch and Nikki Dodd meet the 'Chatty Man'

Andrea Harrison said it was the perfect end to a fantastic year for the Shropshire Slimming World groups. "Watching people grow in confidence each week and take on things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

"I feel proud of the small part I play in supporting people to achieve their dreams and to celebrate alongside them when they do, so we were honoured to represent the Shropshire groups at the Slimming World Awards.

"Alan was left in awe of the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives too.”

Nikki Dodd who runs a Slimming World group at St John's Church in Muxton every Monday and Ketley Methodist Church every Tuesday also got to meet Mr Carr. She said: “Last year was our 50th year, which was full of celebrations and successes.

"We’ve supported more people than ever to achieve their dreams and we’re so excited about what 2020 has in store.”

Vicki Dykes said: "For anyone who may be thinking of taking that step to lose weight and improve their health this New Year I truly believe that joining a local Slimming World group is the best way for people to learn new habits and make long-term healthy changes.

"At the Shropshire groups they’ll discover a whole world of support to help them achieve their dreams and stay slim for life – with lots of fun along the way too.”

Emma Taylor, who runs groups in Bridgnorth, with Mr Carr

Mr Carr said: “I met so many people who had transformed their lives and it was clear how much the support they received from their ‘Slimming World family’ meant to them.

"Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made those changes to eat more healthily and become more active without the support of their consultants and group every week.

"I left the awards feeling so uplifted and positive, I wish I could’ve bottled that Slimming World feeling."