Santa raises a record-breaking £8,250 for Newport X-ray appeal

The final total of this year's Newport Rotary Lite sleigh beat last year's record by about £2,500.

The event saw Santa drive his sleigh to areas across Newport and the surrounding villages for 21 nights.

All money raised will go to the X-ray appeal, which is aiming to raise £125,000 to upgrade ageing X-ray equipment at the town's Wellington Road Surgery.

The upgraded equipment will still be based at the Cottage Care Centre off Upper Bar, but will be in line with state-of-the-art digital technology being installed at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Andy Butler, Newport Rotary Lite chief elf, said “We’re almost speechless at the amazing level of support we’ve received this year – it’s just wonderful.

"The community around Newport has always enjoyed meeting Santa in his sleigh and given generously when it can, and we were delighted with the £5,700 we raised last year.

"But to raise £8,250 this year is a huge increase and we could not be more grateful – it will make a real difference to the X-Ray Appeal – thank you everyone. It is an amazing amount of money.

“But the sleigh has always been about more than just the money we can raise, however much that helps our community.

"When you see the children's faces light up, people waiting on street corners in the cold, cars stopping to donate, elderly people just popping out for a chat, or people who are poorly visibly brightening up when they see you – that’s when all the effort becomes worthwhile. You can make such a difference in just a few minutes.”

Mr Butler said a variety of people had come out to see the sleigh this year.

He said: “I think this year the oldest and youngest fans of Santa were a delightful 91-year-old lady who wanted to give him a hug, and a nine-day-old baby whose mum wanted them to meet Father Christmas for the first time – they were both delighted.

"And this year we even had a dog come and help when we were on the Market Square – we’re not sure yet if he wants to join Lite.

“It does take a bit of work to get a crew of eight including Santa and their driver on the road for 21 nights, especially when the weather’s been a bit grotty and the elves have been struggling with the same winter lurgies as everyone else. But it’s really worth it.

"And we’ve had brilliant extra help this year with the Bloomers, Wellington Road Surgery, cyclists, runners and the badminton crew all helping us as elves – it’s been a real community effort. Waitrose were very welcoming, and Momma Claus and her team of elves visited the Newport pubs fundraising and got a fabulous welcome. And all the chocolates that Santa gave out were donated by Lyreco – it made a real difference to us.

“I think it’s helped too that Lite were supporting such a good cause. We’re partners with the fabulous Newport League of Friends, Wellington Road Surgery and Linden Hall Surgery to replace the current out of date X-ray machine at the Cottage Care Centre with a digital machine – it will provide a vastly better service and future-proof it in Newport and I think people really responded well to that. They knew we were coming and why which really helped.

“Massive thanks to everyone we met. Their donations will really help, and I hope we brought some Christmas joy to the dark nights.

"Merry Christmas and a peaceful New Year from everyone in Newport Rotary Lite.”