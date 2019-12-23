Police called after man challenged helping lost Newport child

Officers in Newport took to social media to clarify that the situation was safe after a call from a member of the public.

A number of police were sent to a shop in Newport's High Street at about 10.25am.

To allay concerns, please see the attached information regarding an incident in Newport town centre this morning. pic.twitter.com/GzK9d3Be7l — Newport SNT (@NewportCops) December 20, 2019

They said: "Extensive enquiries by police including the examination of a number of CCTV systems have identified that no criminal offence had been committed.

"It appears that a young child had become separated from their parents in one of the stores and had wandered off alone into a different aisle.

"A male customer in the store at the time had noted the child appearing upset and was trying to assist the child in finding their family member when they were challenged."