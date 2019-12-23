Menu

Delays after lorry comes off road at Newport bypass

By Mat Growcott | Newport | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A team of specialists was called in to recover a lorry that had fallen into a ditch off the Newport bypass.

The lorry being recovered - Picture: @NewportCops

There were delays on the A41 Chester Road in both directions while the lorry was being recovered.

Traffic was forced down to a single lane while the Leatrans vehicle was brought back on to the carriageway. The lorry came off the road at 4.40am this morning, and was recovered in the afternoon..

Motorists were warned to stay away from the area while the truck was being recovered.

Newport Cops tweeted: "Delays on A41 #Newport bypass whilst specialist teams recover a HGV involved in an earlier RTC."

