Delays after lorry comes off road at Newport bypass

There were delays on the A41 Chester Road in both directions while the lorry was being recovered.

Traffic was forced down to a single lane while the Leatrans vehicle was brought back on to the carriageway. The lorry came off the road at 4.40am this morning, and was recovered in the afternoon..

Motorists were warned to stay away from the area while the truck was being recovered.

Delays on A41 #Newport bypass whilst specialist teams recover a HGV involved in an earlier RTC pic.twitter.com/ARZqKWohWJ — Newport SNT (@NewportCops) December 23, 2019

