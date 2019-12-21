Menu

Costumes on show as festive runners raise money for Newport foodbank

By Rob Smith | Telford | Telford entertainment | Published:

About 80 runners hit the streets of Newport in festive costumes to track down clues and support the town's foodbank.

Festive costumes were the popular choices

Some groups dressed as a team to try and win the group costume competition

The costumes didn't stop runners going hell-for-leather through the streets

Some went all-out for their costumes

Santa Claus was one of the most popular costumes on the night

Everyone had a festive twist to their costumes

Newport & District Running Club brought its Treasure Hunt Run back for the third time.

The run is now a festive tradition for the club, growing year-on-year since its debut in 2017.

It involves club members starting off at a central point in the town and following clues to visit various pubs and landmarks, stopping off for drinks along the way and finishing with a meal at the Taste of Paradise.

In the past the run has been a chance to have fun and socialise at the end of the year, but this time the organisers saw a chance to raise money for a good cause.

Organiser Sarah Higginson said the price of entry was raised from £10 to £12 and the extra money raised will all be donated to the Newport Foodbank.

She was delighted with how it went and is already looking forward to next year.

"It was very good, people turned up even though the weather was pretty bad," she said.

"It went on into the early hours – the pubs were brilliant.

"We tried a couple of new pubs.

"It finishes the running year for us. It's really lovely to have everyone together."

There were costume competitions too. Colin Mahy won the individual competition with his Fantastic Mr Fox effort.

