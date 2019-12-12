Sleeping Beauty pantomime in Newport

The Newport Musical Theatre Production Company will be putting on their version of Sleeping Beauty, and organisers say rehearsals have been going like a dream.

The show will take place at Cosy Hall in Water Lane at 7pm on Saturday and 3.30pm on Sunday.

Debbie Owen, who is organising the show, said: "Rehearsals are going really well – we're having a professional set from Rochdale arriving on Friday morning.

"The kids have worked so hard learning their lines. It's now bringing all the technical side. It's down to parents and helpers to bring it all together for them, and the audience."

It is the seventh year that the Musical Theatre Production Company has held its annual pantomime.

Inspiration

Debbie said it is the excitement of the children that keeps her coming back time and time again.

"Pantomime is an art," she said. "Children are seeing The X Factor and things, and if they're not introduced to pantomime they don't understand the art of it.

Advertising

"I've found doing panto really inspires children. Every time I question whether I'm going to do it again, they say they love doing pantomime. It's their favourite thing.

"It's a fun environment and there inspiration comes through that.

"It's youth theatre, but there is some really good talent there. You're getting all you'd get at the bigger theatres down the roads – it's a really good standard."

Tickets cost £8 for adults and £5 for children. Text Debbie on 07576 511971 for more information.