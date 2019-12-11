Menu

Advertising

Mayor goes silent - politically - to raise £1,300 for Newport Food Bank

By Mat Growcott | Newport | News | Published:

More than £1,300 will go to help those most in need of food after Newport's mayor took a vow of political silence.

Councillor Peter Scott

Councillor Peter Scott vowed not to talk about political issues until the day of the election as part of a fundraiser for Newport Food Bank.

More than £500 quickly came into the fundraiser, which was enough to keep Councillor Scott from posting politics on social media for more than two weeks.

But with the deadline of December 12 looming, Councillor Scott confirmed a total of £1,318 had been raised. The amount has been donated by more than 45 supporters.

The good-natured challenge was set by Nick Garvey, a fellow Newport town councillor, and Paul Syrda.

Newport Food Bank is based at the Navy Club in Bellman’s Yard. There is also a Thrive worker who can offer advice on money, housing, benefits or other kinds of support. They attend on Tuesdays between 12.30pm and 3pm.

For enquiries email newportfoodbank@gmail.com and to donate to the challenge, visit bit.ly/2XMfScS

Newport Telford Local Hubs News Politics
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News