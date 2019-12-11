Mayor goes silent - politically - to raise £1,300 for Newport Food Bank

Councillor Peter Scott vowed not to talk about political issues until the day of the election as part of a fundraiser for Newport Food Bank.

More than £500 quickly came into the fundraiser, which was enough to keep Councillor Scott from posting politics on social media for more than two weeks.

But with the deadline of December 12 looming, Councillor Scott confirmed a total of £1,318 had been raised. The amount has been donated by more than 45 supporters.

The good-natured challenge was set by Nick Garvey, a fellow Newport town councillor, and Paul Syrda.

Newport Food Bank is based at the Navy Club in Bellman’s Yard. There is also a Thrive worker who can offer advice on money, housing, benefits or other kinds of support. They attend on Tuesdays between 12.30pm and 3pm.

For enquiries email newportfoodbank@gmail.com and to donate to the challenge, visit bit.ly/2XMfScS