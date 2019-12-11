Shropshire Boxing Day hunt to alter its route

The Albrighton and Woodland Hunt will start from Newport Salop Rugby Club in Forton Road, Newport, head towards TFM farm and country superstore and head right out of the town.

The hunt, which is usually attended by thousands of people, normally starts from the Royal Victoria Hotel in St Mary's Street, but due to the car park being covered in scaffolding, the start point has been moved.

Organiser Jude Swinnerton said: "We're having to move it for safety reasons due to the ongoing building works. Usually we have about 1,000 people that gather at the hotel, and we've had 3,000 before. It's important we let people know that we're moving."

Building work has just restarted on a £4 million project to build affordable homes on the car park behind the hotel.

Plans to continue the development of 12 apartments within the Grade II listed hotel are also expected to start again in 2020.

The group will be trail hunting, following a scent, not fox hunting. They are expecting about 30 horses.