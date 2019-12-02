Woman, 87, released from hospital after being hit by van in Newport

The woman has been released from Royal Stoke University Hospital with a broken wrist and serious cuts, but is now recovering at home with family.

She was hit at the junction of Stafford Street and St Mary's Street and then left stuck beneath the vehicle on November 22.

A police cordon was in place outside Central Square nightclub as investigators took photographs and tried to establish what might have happened.

The fire service were in attendance, as were a number of road ambulances and several police vehicles.

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said: "The 87-year-old lady involved in the incident has been released from Stoke hospital with a broken wrist and lacerations but she is now recovering at home with family."

Anyone with any information should call police on the non-emergency 101 number quoting incident reference number 0249s of November 22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org