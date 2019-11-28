Road closed after two-car smash near Newport

The crash happened at around 5.10pm on the B5062 near Crudgington. The road has been closed between Crudgington and Catsbritch Lane.

Nobody was trapped in the vehicles, but it is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

Shropshire Fire said: "One fire appliance including the Rescue Tender was mobilised from Wellington.

"Also at the scene of the incident were: the Land Ambulance Service and the Police."

Telford Cops tweeted: "B5062 CLOSED from Catsbritch Lane to Crudgington due to an RTC .. please avoid area for the moment."