Menu

Advertising

Road closed after two-car smash near Newport

By Nick Humphreys | Newport | News | Published:

Motorists have been advised to avoid a busy road near Newport after a two-car smash this evening.

The crash happened at around 5.10pm on the B5062 near Crudgington. The road has been closed between Crudgington and Catsbritch Lane.

Nobody was trapped in the vehicles, but it is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

Shropshire Fire said: "One fire appliance including the Rescue Tender was mobilised from Wellington.

"Also at the scene of the incident were: the Land Ambulance Service and the Police."

Telford Cops tweeted: "B5062 CLOSED from Catsbritch Lane to Crudgington due to an RTC .. please avoid area for the moment."

Newport Telford Local Hubs News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Bridgnorth.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News