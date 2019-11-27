Free tickets now needed at Newport car park in bid to increase turnover

After weeks of work, Stafford Street Car Park has now been partially converted to short stay, which Newport Town Council hopes will improve the turnover of cars in the area.

The converted parking spaces are painted red to differentiate them.

Councillor Thomas Janke, the town council's community safety chairman, said: "As of last Tuesday, you are required to procure a free parking ticket should you want to use the short stay spaces directly behind B&M store.

"To reiterate, parking remains free to all, but you are expected to display the ticket in your window and move your vehicle before the time limit expires."

“It’s been a long time coming, but I am delighted to see these parking machines being installed on Stafford Street Car Park. Myself and other Newport council colleagues deal with many complaints from residents about the lack of parking spaces available in our town, it’s certainly Newport’s biggest bug bare.

"I truly believe these measures will go a long way to managing the limited spaces available, freeing up spaces for other residents and equally as important, shoppers from out of town who would otherwise found it difficult to find somewhere to park.

"It shows we are taking this matter seriously whilst we are actively seeking other options to increase our parking capacity in Newport."

Newport Town Council says it hopes the work will improve the turnover of cars at Stafford Street car park, bringing more people in the town and providing more opportunity to park.

The new parking procedures are now outlined on the car park.

Like Wellington, those staying in a short stay space must display a free ticket for the entirety of the three hour stay.

When arriving, drivers must go to the parking machine, enter their vehicle registration and print out a parking ticket.

The ticket must then be displayed in the front of their vehicle.

After leaving, those parking will not be able to get a new ticket for two hours.

The car park will be policed by Telford & Wrekin Council.

Parking enforcement will be handled by the council throughout the borough from the end of January next year.

Five enforcement officers will carry out the work, as well as other issues such as anti-social behaviour and environmental crime.

Earlier this year, the council applied to the Department for Transport (DfT) for the transfer of powers. The DfT has now confirmed the switch. The first four years of enforcement will be part-funded by a contribution of £200,000 from the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner.