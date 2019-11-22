Pedestrian struck by van in Newport

The person struck was reportedly a woman who was then left stuck beneath the vehicle.

@allaboutnewport

Emergency services were called to St Mary's Street at about 11.15am today.

Police in Telford tweeted that the road would be closed for some time due to a serious road traffic collision.

PLEASE NOTE :



St Mary Street, Newport will be closed along its full length for some time due to a serious RTC @NewportCops pic.twitter.com/RTMYlKYanB — Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) November 22, 2019

'All About Newport' also tweeted to say the woman became trapped under the van and has now been airlifted to hospital.