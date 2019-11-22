Advertising
Pedestrian struck by van in Newport
A pedestrian has been hit by a van in Newport.
The person struck was reportedly a woman who was then left stuck beneath the vehicle.
Emergency services were called to St Mary's Street at about 11.15am today.
Police in Telford tweeted that the road would be closed for some time due to a serious road traffic collision.
'All About Newport' also tweeted to say the woman became trapped under the van and has now been airlifted to hospital.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.