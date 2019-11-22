Menu

Pedestrian struck by van in Newport

By Lisa O'Brien | Newport | News | Published:

A pedestrian has been hit by a van in Newport.

The person struck was reportedly a woman who was then left stuck beneath the vehicle.

Emergency services were called to St Mary's Street at about 11.15am today.

Police in Telford tweeted that the road would be closed for some time due to a serious road traffic collision.

'All About Newport' also tweeted to say the woman became trapped under the van and has now been airlifted to hospital.

