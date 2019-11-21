Newport X-ray appeal reaches major milestone

Organisers said they were delighted but that there was still a long way to go.

The fundraising appeal was launched to upgrade ageing X-ray equipment at the town's Wellington Road Surgery.

The upgraded equipment will still be based at the Cottage Care Centre off Upper Bar, but will be in line with state of the art digital technology being installed at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Dr Nick Tindall, X-ray appeal chairman, said: “I’m absolutely delighted about the way the Newport community has got behind the launch of this vital appeal – to raise £25,000 since September is remarkable even by our town’s standards, but I think it reflects just how important the X ray facility is to the people of our area.

"It is critical that we replace our current out-of-date machine with digital equipment that communicates directly with the big hospitals in Telford and Shrewsbury, and gives us direct access to results in the Newport GP Practices. It’s about protecting an X ray unit in Newport, and making it fit for purpose for our population."

Amazing

Dr Tindall said community support for the appeal had been brilliant.

“To raise £25,000 in this period is amazing, and is a credit to both teamwork and community support," he said.

"The Newport League Of Friends have funded and run this NHS facility for 30 years, and the appeal partnership between them, Newport Rotary Lite, and the Wellington Rd and Linden Hall GP Practices is going really well. And the community support has been brilliant.

"The Newport Patchwork and Quilters Group gave us £1,000, a quiz at Edgmond raised £300, Waitrose gave us £500, and the Boughey Trust have given us an amazing £2,000. And just as important, we’ve had lots of individual and anonymous donations – every penny counts.

“We have a long way to go to raise the £150,000 we need, but it’s a great start. Now we need the next £25,000!”

Anyone who can help or who has ideas can contact Dr Tindall via xrayappeal@gmail.com

Donations can also be made payable to Newport League Of Friends to sort code 30-96-02 account number 07151470.