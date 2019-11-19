Guests welcome at Telford & Wrekin heritage talk

The meeting at St. Andrew's Church hall in Church Aston will begin at 7.30pm next Tuesday.

The guest speaker will be Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for visitor economy and the Ironbridge World Heritage Site.

The civic society's David Griffin said: "[Councillor Healy] will be talking about her role and how Telford & Wrekin Council supports the tourism sector and promotes visitors to the borough and specifically Newport.

"She will also outline the work being done to protect Newport’s heritage. The presentation will be followed by a short question and answer session and while refreshments are available informal discussions can take place..

"All are welcome to attend and the normal rules apply to admission, free to members and £2 for non members to cover the costs of refreshments and hall hire costs."